Woods Cafe is surrounded by lots of greenery, which can be a rare sight in a metropolis like the Delhi NCR. I was just astounded by the amount of Flora and fauna surrounding the property, to top it off the cafe is completely made of Wood. Woody interiors serve as amazing interiors I am sure all of you agree to it, and an absolute mouthwatering and lip-smacking food just made my experience a really good one. I tried out the regular dishes like the Paneer Tikka, Dal Makhani. All of this made by excellent kitchen staff and equally good and courteous staff. Overall, a lovely experience in all aspects and would definitely recommend this a must visit the place.
Head To This Cafe For A Delish Meal Amidst Nature!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
An amazing place in its way, they should just keep up the good job.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
