Head To This Cafe For A Delish Meal Amidst Nature!

Woods Cafe is surrounded by lots of greenery, which can be a rare sight in a metropolis like the Delhi NCR. I was just astounded by the amount of Flora and fauna surrounding the property, to top it off the cafe is completely made of Wood. Woody interiors serve as amazing interiors I am sure all of you agree to it, and an absolute mouthwatering and lip-smacking food just made my experience a really good one. I tried out the regular dishes like the Paneer Tikka, Dal Makhani. All of this made by excellent kitchen staff and equally good and courteous staff. Overall, a lovely experience in all aspects and would definitely recommend this a must visit the place.