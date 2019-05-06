This French Bakery In CP Is Popular For Amazing Coffee & Croissants

Brioche Doree in CP and there’s nothing to won’t love about this place. The two-floor cafe & bakery is all lit with magnificent interiors. The menu here is vast, ranging from Different Varieties of Croissant like Plain, Mini, Almond, Pain-Au-Chocolat and many more French desserts. This all-new vegetarian cafe & bakery also has many options to indulge in their drool-worthy desserts like Banana Walnut Muffin, Chocolate Truffle, Tiramisu, Dark Forest, Rainbow Rumble to name a few. The food menu has much to offer to range from Soups & Salads to Pizza, Sandwich and Bowl Meal. The place is ideal for Coffee dates and Tea Menu. So next time when around CP, You must drop by Brioche Dorée for their Sinful Desserts and Tea Menu.