Head To This Hidden Gem In Defence Colony For The Best Momos In Town

Everyone has their special and exclusive go-to Momo place and I found mine at this hidden gem located in Defence Colony right next to Kents Fast Food. Momos are the comfort food to many accompanied by tasteful tears of delectable spicy chutney. This joint won't disappoint and will top the charts of your most favourite momo place in Delhi. A full serving plate for chicken momos costs INR 100 bucks for 12 pieces. The filling is extremely juicy and full of flavour. We all complain about the thick layer of flour and the lack of fillings but this momo joint will definitely surpass all your expectations. From vegetarian and chicken to steamed and fried, you should definitely head to this place post 5 pm and enjoy your favourite plate of momos.