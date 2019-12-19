Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!

Soy Soi: This new amazing joint has come up in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon in sector 43. A culinary tour to all the South East Asian Nations. Amazing variety of food from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and China. It’s perhaps one of the most satisfying Asian influenced restaurants in Gurgaon, where you can relish the flavours of Authentic Pan Asian Cuisines. From the ambience to the crockery, it has a niche, with a red and black theme with some quirky details like the dragonflies painted on the walls, the tables overlooking the exquisite bar which I can bet serves the best cocktails in Gurgaon. Our first experience at this place was splendid. Even the names of the dishes are unique and impressive and here is the must-try list of items I have rated: -Soi Mule, a refreshing cocktail having cardamom, clove and mint leaves infused in vodka - 5/5 -Rose and Clove Flavoured Gin- 4.8/5 -The Galangal City, cocktail infused with Thai ginger (Galangal) - 4.7/5 -Som Tum - spicy raw papaya salad with peanuts - 4/5 -Yam Som O Scallop - Thai Grapefruit salad with grilled scallops, grated coconut, peanuts and red onion in a yum dressing- 5/5 -Char Siew Belgian Pork Belly Bao: soft and fluffy boo filled with roast pork belly- 4.5/5 -Crispy Fried Garlic Prawns- 5/5 (must have) -Prawn Dimsums- 4.8/5 -Grilled Skewers Of Baby Corn - 4/5 -Assorted Sushi - 4.8/5 -Tender Coconut and basil Pannacotta - 5/5 (must-have in the desserts) Overall rating - 4.8/5 considering the efficient service of the courteous staff. Highly recommended place for those looking for some amazing cocktails and wanna try authentic pan Asian cuisine this is the spot to visit in Gurgaon.