This Restaurant In Karol Bagh Is Ready To Give You A Fine Dine Experience

Pikkle's welcoming entrance with elaborate decor has a sushi bar, you guys! The food is like a fresh breath of air, as the menu has a combination of Asian, Japanese, and Italian food. In their vegetarian section, we tried out their smoked corn soup, white sauce spaghetti, farmer’s veggie pizza. The soup was delicious and a great replacement for the regular sweet corn. The white sauce pasta could be better, as it lacked taste and was regular. The pizza was cooked perfectly great in taste, thin crust, and crispy. We also tried out their chicken boti taco which was nothing like the hard shell taco, as one would expect but was so delicious, it didn’t disappoint. The clear chicken soup had a burst of flavours in it and nothing like you’ve tasted before. We also tried out their chicken chilli oil dim sums which were a winner for us, delicious with every bite. To accompany our dishes, we tried out their orange peach fizz, cucumber duck, spiced guava and crazy watermelon. For desserts, we had melting moments, which was a regular choco lava cake with ice cream and was nothing extraordinary. All in all, it was a great experience.