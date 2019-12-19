Head To This Eatery In Hudson Lane For A Variety Of Momos

Fast Food Restaurants

Chalte Firte Momos & Special Foods

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
3.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-16B, Hudson Lane, Opp. NDPL Office, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I ordered tandoori paneer momos at this eatery. They were nice in taste, but not WOW. Overall, I had a great time there with my friend, and I would rate this place 3/5. One should definitely visit Chalte Firte Momos to satiate the cravings for delicious food.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

Other Outlets

Chalte Firte Momos & Special

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

32-UB, Jawahar Nagar, Bangla Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Chalte Firte Momos & Special

Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Aggarwal Plaza, Shop 23 & 24, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Chalte Firte Momos & Special Foods

Rohini, New Delhi
4.0

SGL Plaza, G-8, DC Chowk, Rohini, New Delhi

