Head To This Place For An Amazing Sushi Experience

Mango Kitchen & Bar is a recently opened restaurant in Aurobindo Market complex. We were invited by LBB to taste there recently introduced Sushi menu, and it was nothing short of phenomenal. We tried all the Sushis from the wonderfully curated menu by the Chef. We tried: -Smoked Avacado & Water Chestnut -Shitake Roll -Philly Roll -California Vegetarian Roll -Katsu chicken Roll -Mango's Signature Dragon Roll -Rainbow Sea Princess -Spicy Tuna Roll -Salmon and Tobiko Roll All these were brilliantly prepared by the Mango's Chef. We also tried Sake, which is a Japanese rice wine made by fermenting rice. I tried it for the first time and it was delicious. Perfect combination with the Sushi. We ended up with a small Q&A session. Overall it was a wonderful experience and I recommend this place to all Sushi lovers.