Head To Detroit Garage To Click Instagram Worthy Pictures In CP

Detroit Garage Bar & Kitchen has the uber cool decor with vintage cars and walls are decorated with various cars and their parts, is something you cannot miss. We tried the BBQ Meatballs, which just melted in the mouth and were delicious. The barbecue sauce tasted totally different from the regular ones. Next, we tried dynamite prawn crackers, which was accompanied by a creamy salad. The prawns were laid on a bed of crackers with a creamy sauce on it. The prawns were cooked perfectly and tasted great. To accompany our food, we tried their LIITs which had enough amount of alcohol to make us dizzy. We also tried their white wine sangria which was pretty good. We have heard they serve pretty good pizzas, veg momos and their in-house cocktails are a must try.