Head Up To This Brewery For The Most Sizzling Sizzlers In Gurugram

Brewocrat is one of the newest breweries in town. Have visited them twice and the fact of has never failed to impress. Everything we ordered was up to the mark and flavourful. Special mention for the sizzlers. Yum's the word. We had the jerk Chicken Sizzler that came with Chicken Steak, Spaghetti with Sundried tomatoes, grilled vegetables and nicely crisped potato Wedges. A hearty affair indeed. They also have an all you can eat lunch deal that I can't wait to try out.