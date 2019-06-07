Head Up To This Brewery For The Most Sizzling Sizzlers In Gurugram

Breweries

Brewocrat - Brewery Skybar & Kitchen

South City 2, Gurgaon
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Element One, Block A Lower Terrace, South City 2, Sector 47, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

Brewocrat is one of the newest breweries in town. Have visited them twice and the fact of has never failed to impress. Everything we ordered was up to the mark and flavourful. Special mention for the sizzlers. Yum's the word. We had the jerk Chicken Sizzler that came with Chicken Steak, Spaghetti with Sundried tomatoes, grilled vegetables and nicely crisped potato Wedges. A hearty affair indeed. They also have an all you can eat lunch deal that I can't wait to try out.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

