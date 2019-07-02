When Heading Towards Chattarpur & Gurgaon , Find These Amazing Coffee Stalls

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Unitech Business Zone, B-007, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Big Mama is the recent coffee houses we have in areas nearby Chhatarpur and Gurgaon areas. The best part about them is that they are on wheels on if we want to have Cold Coffee and Shakes you can find them easily on roads and apart from that have a variety of shakes. They are even very pocket-friendly and don’t cost much to an individual.

What Could Be Better?

It will be better if they will have more stalls and good quality.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Big Mama

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

M-32, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sector 50, Gurgaon

Opp. Nirvana Courtyard, Cart 19, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sushant Lok 3, Gurgaon

The Legend Apartments, Cart 38, Sushant Lok 3, Sector 57, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sector 66, Gurgaon

Gold Course Extension Road, Cart 54, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Big Mama

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

F-28 & 29, Near Paytm Office, Sector 8, Noida

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sector 50, Noida

F-7, Near Antriksh Green Society, Sector 50, Noida

image-map-default

Big Mama

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Near Amarpali Princely Market, Sector 76, Noida

image-map-default
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Unitech Business Zone, B-007, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Big Mama

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

M-32, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sector 50, Gurgaon

Opp. Nirvana Courtyard, Cart 19, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sushant Lok 3, Gurgaon

The Legend Apartments, Cart 38, Sushant Lok 3, Sector 57, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sector 66, Gurgaon

Gold Course Extension Road, Cart 54, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Big Mama

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

F-28 & 29, Near Paytm Office, Sector 8, Noida

image-map-default

Big Mama

Sector 50, Noida

F-7, Near Antriksh Green Society, Sector 50, Noida

image-map-default

Big Mama

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Near Amarpali Princely Market, Sector 76, Noida

image-map-default