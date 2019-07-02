Big Mama is the recent coffee houses we have in areas nearby Chhatarpur and Gurgaon areas. The best part about them is that they are on wheels on if we want to have Cold Coffee and Shakes you can find them easily on roads and apart from that have a variety of shakes. They are even very pocket-friendly and don’t cost much to an individual.
When Heading Towards Chattarpur & Gurgaon , Find These Amazing Coffee Stalls
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It will be better if they will have more stalls and good quality.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
