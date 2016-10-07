Earrings and neckpieces are so passe; now maang tikkas, passas, jhoomars, and borlas are all the rage. Keeping up with the times, we went around the city and found our picks of where to score them from.
Heads Up: Your Guide To Maang Tikas In The City
Mirraw
With over 1,200 options to choose from, the collection of maang tikas available at Mirraw is rather impressive. You can find beautiful jhoomars and kundan passas, among other elaborate {or simple} things, here to match your ethnic wear. We especially like that they have many options across a range of prices.
Meena Bazaar
Known primarily for their suits and sarees, Meena Bazaar now sells artificial jewellery including some pretty headpieces. We suggest you head to one of the stores instead of shopping online, just for the sake of variety and ease of trial. The sales executives at the Lajpat Nagar store, in particular, are very sweet and patient.
Pernia’s Pop Up Shop
Looking for a headpiece that really stands out? Pernia’s Pop Up Shop stocks a collection of passas, maang tikkas and borlas by brands and designers such as Matsya, Mrinalini Chandra and Rohita & Deepa. They’re stunning enough to make you go weak in the knees {or head}.
Celestial
If you’ve been in Delhi for a while and love your silver jewellery, you’re very likely to be aware of this popular store. If you want to mix things up a bit and choose something apart from the usual maang tikas with kundan and pearls {which they stock as well, btw}, this could be a great alternative.
Indiatrend
If you like a good variety to choose from, the collection at Indiatrend should not disappoint. They have many jhoomers, mathapattis and borlas you can browse through and pick from.
Amrapali
A haven for jewellery hoarders, Amrapali’s got a selection of gold-plated silver headpieces that are nothing short of stunning. If you’re looking to go the solely silver route, check out the Chandrika collection.
Suhana Art N Jewels
Tucked away in a corner of Shahpur Jat, Suhana’s Art n Jewels houses tons of jhoomers, mathapattis and maang tikkas. Best part? They customise pieces the way you want.
BG’s
Probably the most popular artificial jewellery store in Delhi, this one has a varied collection of kundan maang tikas. While the designs are not really extraordinary or super unique, the quality is pretty good for the price you pay.
Nimai
The curator of eclectic, lesser-known jewellery brands, Nimai stocks up on pieces that are anything but ordinary. They’re always adding and changing their list of designers, so you can expect to find something different every time you visit them.
Craftsvilla
The website doesn’t have the best interface, so shopping here may not be a great experience, but they do have a lot of options ranging from kundan and pearl mattha pattis to silver filigree headpieces.
Jewels By Preeti Mohan
The collection of jhoomers by Preeti Mohan are absolutely gorgeous. They use a bronze sheen to gold-plate their pieces, which looks much better than the yellow plating we’re used to seeing.
Art Karat
With tribal, cocktail, bridal, Rajputana and other collections, finding a beautiful headpiece here to suit your tastes shouldn’t be too difficult.
InDear
Malleka
For a non-traditional, dramatic set of options, check out Malleka, a jewellery brand by Mallika Singh. They work with brass to create some really edgy maang tikas.
With inputs from from Wedmegood. To read their post, click here.
