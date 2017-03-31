Sit Back And Chill With Delicious Biryani And A Pint Of Beer At Beeryani!

Beeryani

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
Commercial Centre, C-2, Opp. IIT Main Gate, SDA Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

What could be better?

The place is too compact, and can get a little over-crowded at times!

I liked

Put an end to that biryani craving. From subz handi biryani to dum gosht biryani, this place has it all. Spice up your biryani date with some hari mirch and roti as well. If pocket friendly liquor is what you're seeking for, then my friend, beeryani is the place to be.

More info

Do try their Evergreen Fries! These go very well with a pint of beer.

