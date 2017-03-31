The place is too compact, and can get a little over-crowded at times!
Sit Back And Chill With Delicious Biryani And A Pint Of Beer At Beeryani!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Put an end to that biryani craving. From subz handi biryani to dum gosht biryani, this place has it all. Spice up your biryani date with some hari mirch and roti as well. If pocket friendly liquor is what you're seeking for, then my friend, beeryani is the place to be.
Do try their Evergreen Fries! These go very well with a pint of beer.
