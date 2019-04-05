Bookmark these health food ventures in Delhi for when you need a quick smoothie bowl fix, to stock up on almond milk or if you’re just looking to detox with minimal pain.
Stock Up On Superfoods From These 3 Places In Delhi
TBH (To Be Healthy)
Run by Amitoj and Mayank, To Be Healthy is Delhi’s first health food initiative to launch chia puddings in different flavours with superfood toppings. They also have cold-pressed juices, almond milk (flavoured and plain) and fat-burners like Brazil nuts, goji berries chia seeds and pumpkin seeds. We love their mango chia pudding, which is both decadent and healthy.
Raw Pressery
Raw Pressery has a range of cold-pressed juices and dairy-free almond milk that are free from added sugars, colours, additives and gunk. We love that they have not just one, but three varieties of the latter (cacao, coffee and unsweetened). You can try the Charcoal Lemonade, or check out the varieties that are designed specially to 'Flush' out all your toxins or 'Trim' down that extra pouch.
Eat.Fit
Weight watchers, you can order food (mostly in Gurgaon and some limited areas in South Delhi) or even subscribe to this awesome service where home-style, gourmet or salad meals (both veg and non-veg) are delivered to you regularly. The per meal cost too, is quite affordable (starts at INR 99). So, you can avail healthy goodness without compromising on the taste.
Comments (0)