Café Turtle houses healthy, yummy veggie items- from soups and salads to sandwiches, quiches and cakes. Sip on a cuppa joe while you read one of the many books that line their walls, or catch up with an old friend on the terrace.
Cafe Turtle For a Quiet Evening on the Terrace
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
On your plate
Their menu carries an assortment of Italian and Lebanese dishes. Try either the Mushroom & Garlic Pate or the Moroccan Couscous salad as a starter. If you’re watching your weight, the Channa Salad is a yummy option. For the main course, we suggest the Tuscany pizza: We hear it’s a fine indication of Italian flavours. We’d also recommend a quiche, or the Vegetable Pot Pie.
Slow down Cafe Turtle
Adding cherries and sprinkles to our sundae, is the gourmet and artisanal bake station: The Pantry. Sample natural whole wheat chips or nachos paired with dips {do the tango with the salsa, if you know what we mean}. They will be specially packaged just for you, fresh out of the oven.
The space
Café Turtle reminds you of a mountain cottage, with large windows bringing in the sunlight. Despite being in a chaotic market, the Full Circle bookstore below the cafe, and the quiet terrace ensure that this spot is a good hideaway if you should ever need one.
Where: Khan Market; Nizamuddin East Market; Greater Kailash I, N Block Market
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market; Jangpura/Khan Market; Moolchand
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Timings: 9.30am – 9.30pm
Contact: 011 24655641
Check out their website here.
Follow their Facebook page here.
