Cafe Turtle For a Quiet Evening on the Terrace

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Turtle

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 23, 1st & 2nd Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Café Turtle houses healthy, yummy veggie items- from soups and salads to sandwiches, quiches and cakes. Sip on a cuppa joe while you read one of the many books that line their walls, or catch up with an old friend on the terrace.

On your plate

Their menu carries an assortment of Italian and Lebanese dishes. Try either the Mushroom & Garlic Pate or the Moroccan Couscous salad as a starter. If you’re watching your weight, the Channa Salad is a yummy option. For the main course, we suggest the Tuscany pizza: We hear it’s a fine indication of Italian flavours. We’d also recommend a quiche, or the Vegetable Pot Pie.

Slow down Cafe Turtle

Adding cherries and sprinkles to our sundae, is the gourmet and artisanal bake station: The Pantry. Sample natural whole wheat chips or nachos paired with dips {do the tango with the salsa, if you know what we mean}. They will be specially packaged just for you, fresh out of the oven.

The space

Café Turtle reminds you of a mountain cottage, with large windows bringing in the sunlight. Despite being in a chaotic market, the Full Circle bookstore below the cafe, and the quiet terrace ensure that this spot is a good hideaway if you should ever need one.

Where: Khan Market; Nizamuddin East Market; Greater Kailash I, N Block Market

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market; Jangpura/Khan Market; Moolchand

Price: INR 1,200  for two {approx.}

Timings: 9.30am – 9.30pm

Contact: 011 24655641

Check out their website here.

Follow their Facebook page here.

Other Outlets

Cafe Turtle

Nizammudin, New Delhi
3.8

8, Nizamuddin East Market, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Turtle

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1

N-16, 3rd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default
Cafes

Cafe Turtle

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 23, 1st & 2nd Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Cafe Turtle

Nizammudin, New Delhi
3.8

8, Nizamuddin East Market, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

image-map-default

Cafe Turtle

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1

N-16, 3rd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default