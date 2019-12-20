Healthy Can Be Tasty, Drop By This Outlet For All Your Cheat Meals!

When you are on a diet and want to fulfill your cravings for good food, there is a solution - Salad Story, a Healthy Cafe where all your cheat meals are prepared in a much healthier way. They have an extensive menu giving you options from pasta burgers to noodles. Here we have tried the Veggie Burger 🍔 which is the tastiest burger we have had in a while. Its a whole wheat bun with a grilled patty, topped with veggies then for extra protein got some Panner added. Also tried the Soba Noodles Bowl 🍲 like described by them its the really the healthiest noodles I have tasted. These are Oriental BuckWheat Soba Noodles served with veggies tossed in Teriyaki flavoured Sauce. The taste of the Teriyaki Sauce is pretty dominant to say. Its claimed to be only 150 Cal which is just great! We have also tried their Wraps which are delicious as well. We’d recommend this place a 100 %. Like we said Healthy can be Tasty Try it for yourself!