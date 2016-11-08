Fresh salads, wholesome meals and rich smoothies, all delivered to your home or office: Ditch those excuses; it’s time to start eating healthy.
Eat Healthy With These Places That Deliver Food To Your Doorstep
The Health Box
The Health Box prepares all its meals from scratch {we’d suggest placing your orders a little in advance} using fresh produce from across the city. Choose from a range of wholewheat burgers, salads, grilled sandwiches, full meals such as the Thai Steamed Fish and Pan Fried Chicken, pasta, smoothies and all-day breakfast.
The best part? Their portions are huge and don’t leave you craving more. They deliver across Gurgaon & south Delhi.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Salad Days
Salad Days has saved us from going off our healthy resolves time and again. We love their website and how easy it is to order online – everything on the menu comes with pictures.
If you’re a noob, we’d say start with the Asian Chicken Noodle, the Chicken Santa Fe or the Smoky Tomato Mozzarella. They also have a bunch of fruit-based salads and cold pressed juices.
Where: Order online here
World In A Box
World in a Box makes use of superfoods {broccoli, quinoa, apple cider vinegar, red rice, sweet potatoes, cinnamon} and nutritionally-potent ingredients. Think gourmet meals but at a fraction of the costs.
We especially liked the Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich and the Crispy Cottage Cheese Sandwich.
You can also choose from a range of smoothies infused with honey for a sweet kick. World in a Box delivers across Gurgaon, but delivers to Delhi only for a minimum order of INR 1,000.
Where: Order online here
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Frsh
Big sandwiches and salads loaded with vegetables- that’s Frsh‘s USP and a good one at that. We’re enamoured by their Herb Chicken Peanut Sandwich {garlic-flavoured chicken with a low-fat signature sauce} and the Orange, Nuts, and Chicken Salad {herb-marinated grilled chicken, oranges, sweet corns, walnuts, raisins, and peanuts all tossed together}.
For a sweet refreshing means to wash it all down with, try the Passion Fruit Chia Lemonade.
Where: Order online here
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Organic Express
Organic Express has a ready-to-eat menu, offering Indian and continental meals, wraps, sandwiches, rice items, salads, pasta, dim sums, fruit yogurt, Indian sweets and desserts. For those who’d like to make their own organic meals, they deliver fresh and certified organic ingredients to your doorstep. Sound like a {healthy} dream come true?
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Gyms Kook
This cafe, aimed specifically at fitness freaks, boasts of a menu filled with wholesome meals. They’ve got salads, a variety of eggs, parathas, burgers, wraps, tacos, pizza and bakes. All the dishes have calorie indicators.
They also have some killer meal combos, protein shakes, smoothies, detox juices and desserts.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
