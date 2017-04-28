Each collection has been carefully handpicked. Since these products have all been made by local artisans, each piece is a work of art. Sourced by African Bedroom from different countries across the African continent, you get a wide variety in terms of artistic styles. I liked their collections as there are some really unique finds {there are so many things I want for my home}! I think if you get anything from this collection, it's a sure shot conversation starter.
Bring Home Eclectic African Decor And Furniture From The African Bedroom
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Be bold. Africans love to use bold patterns and colours so don't hold yourself back. Pair the storage baskets, with the carved side table, the bookends alongside and soon enough you'll experience the African way of life.
Anything Else?
They are adding new collections soon, so watch out for more Africa-inspired wall art and furniture.
Also On African Bedroom
