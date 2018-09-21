Go Green: Buy Flower Bulbs, Plants & Seeds From This Nursery

If you are living in Delhi then this is the best time of the year to go for plant shopping. The month of September and October are best for growing flowers and plants, all thanks to the pleasant weather. It’s not too sunny nor too rainy. If you are looking for places where you can get plants for your rooftop garden and that too at reasonable prices, then you should definitely head to Sundar Nursery in Nizamuddin. It’s a governor's nursery, which is spread over acres of land and is well maintained. There is a wide variety of outdoor and indoor plants, you can also get good air purifier plants there. The price starts from INR 15 and is totally worth it. Also, if you wish to buy flower bulbs or flower seeds, you can easily find them at their sales counter. It will range from INR 20 - INR 50. Plus, there is a small monument there and it seems like a good place to have a little picnic with friends and you can also click amazing pictures.