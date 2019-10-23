All Hearts To This Cute Little Cafe In Green Park!

As I tell you all the awesome things about this place, you're surely gonna visit this place. The Brew Kitchen is a cute tiny cafe in Green park and totally has my heart. So firstly, the interior of this cafe is so decent and beautiful that you won't feel like getting up and leaving it. Now let's talk about the best part of this place, FOOD! TBK BURGER ( I'm craving for it now ) was the best burger my taste buds have ever tasted! A perfect treat to my eyes, taste buds!! STRAWBERRY SHAKE a 5 on 5. CHICKEN SHWARMA MANDI - TBH I never had Mandi before, but after tasting this, I was happy that I get to taste it here for the first time. After all, the first impression is the most important. Guys, this cute cafe is right in Green park Market. And it is a must-visit place!