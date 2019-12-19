Cow Ghee Chawanprash and Everything Organic at Holy Cow Foundation

These home, body and health care products are manufactured in a controlled environment so you know that they’re natural and hygienic. While it took a while for us to accept that shampoo could be made out of pee {gomutra apparently}, we also found out that the ickiness is removed in the production process. We do recommend the cow ghee Chawanprash for a dose of health this winter though.

PS: You can even feed or adopt a cow, sponsor a rickshaw or volunteer. Try something a little different today?

Where: F-1/193,Ground Floor, Lado Sarai; Select CITYWALK

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar

Price: On request

Timings: 11am – 10pm

Contact: +91 9582186631or email them at info@holycowfoundation.in

Check out their website here. Follow their Facebook page here.