Holy Cow is an NGO that creates and sells products made of cow waste, ghee, milk etc. Check them out for products that are truly organic.
Cow Ghee Chawanprash and Everything Organic at Holy Cow Foundation
Shortcut
Cowfully yours
Holy Cow believes that cows are godly creatures and therefore must be looked after, and well. While we might not completely understand their philosophy, we do love their panchgavya {dung, urine, milk, ghee and curd} products. We’re loving the cutesy notebooks, dhoop, mosquito coils and air purifier kits {yup, all made of dung}.
Founding feels
These home, body and health care products are manufactured in a controlled environment so you know that they’re natural and hygienic. While it took a while for us to accept that shampoo could be made out of pee {gomutra apparently}, we also found out that the ickiness is removed in the production process. We do recommend the cow ghee Chawanprash for a dose of health this winter though.
PS: You can even feed or adopt a cow, sponsor a rickshaw or volunteer. Try something a little different today?
Where: F-1/193,Ground Floor, Lado Sarai; Select CITYWALK
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar
Price: On request
Timings: 11am – 10pm
Contact: +91 9582186631or email them at info@holycowfoundation.in
Check out their website here. Follow their Facebook page here.
