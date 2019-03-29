7 Homegrown Brands We Can't Get Enough Of (& Should Be On Your Radar Too)
Niiaashi
Obsessed with minimal, statement jewellery? If yes, then you should definitely check out this hot-selling brand. Tassels and mirrors are so passé, this brand does clean, geometric designs that make a statement without being too loud. We're crushing on the minimal peacock earrings and the origami pyramid earrings.
Know more about the brand here.
Chokhaa
Ever since we found out about the hand-painted kohlapuris by Chokhaa, we've been in love. So much so, that it has easily become one of the best we've come across for summer-friendly footwear. With motifs like pandas, minions, pugs, and more, this brand adds a quirky edge to your outfits. Pair them with your ethnic wear or wear them on your staple jeans and t-shirt kinda day.
Favourite piece? Flower Girl Pink Kohlapuris
Know more about the brand here.
Kirgiti
This brand does elegant and minimal cotton and leather bags. The cotton fabric carries prints like ikat, plaid, block prints, and tie-and-dye. Teamed with chocolate brown leather (and gold-tone buckles in some), the bags have a very effortless and evergreen sort of vibe.
Tiesta
The Tassle Life
From printed slides and colourful earrings, to pretty brogues, The Tassle Life does all things kitschy and quirky. They make statement earrings that would amp up any outfit, and cute, comfortable slides to go with all outfits. But what we really love are their brogues that come in tan leather and cotton printed cloth (see here). They're so pretty and different.
Comments (0)