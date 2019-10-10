Beccos is one of my favourite stores in Delhi where you can't stop yourself from shopping. It was a Korean brand. The stuff they have is high level cute plus very affordable. From stationery to household, skincare to makeup, stylish and fashionable bags, stuff for kids whether it is school bags or notebooks, lunchbox or bottle its all in here. That's the reason no one goes empty-handed from here. Do visit your nearest store.
From Cute Stationery To Household To Skincare, This Korean Brand Has It All!
