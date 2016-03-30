Heritage Mansions, Antique Ware and Spicy Chettinad Cuisine at Karaikudi

The wealthy Nagarathars had built huge mansions filled with antiques and curios from around the world. Makrana/Italian marble flooring, Belgian glass chandeliers, Burmese teak furniture and fittings, Czechoslovakian enamelware… You name it, they had it. Kanadukathan, a sleepy little village, is where you will find these mansions.

Some are in complete ruins, while others have been maintained well and are open to the public for visits. Do not miss the Aayiram Jannal Veedu {1,000 window house} and Chettinad Raja Palace. Other than the Chettiar mansions, Tirumaiyam Fort, Pillaiyarpatti Temple, Kundrakudi Shanmuganathan Temple are major tourist attractions.

The region is heaven for lovers of antiques, architecture, vintage decor, handwoven sarees and baskets. The main antique market is situated right in the city of Karaikudi. You will find everything from small knick knacks to huge antique doors, pillars and teak wood furniture in the market. Prices start from INR 100.

Kanadukathan is also dotted with small weaving centres, where one can buy gorgeous Kandanghi cotton sarees fresh off the loom. A visit to one of the many Athangudi tile factories will leave you itching to try a hand at the beautiful craft, where each tile is painstakingly made by hand. The must-buys include: Antiques for the home, Kandanghi Sarees, Athangudi tiles, and woven baskets.