Hashtag Foods located near 'Katta - Chammach' Netaji Subhash Place, we can say that its a hidden gem of NSP. The atmosphere near this place is family-friendly, Parking facility is also nearby. Hashtag Foods is having lots of tasty dishes, but Afghani Sandwich is the best one from the menu. This sandwich is like a hidden treasure as you indulge in. It will give you a surprise in every bite. This Grilled Afghani Sandwich comes with overloaded veggies, mayonnaise, cheese and variety of sauce. I bet you have never tasted a sandwich like this. The best thing about this sandwich is that it served with salty chips, which makes it different from a regular sandwich. One Sandwich is enough for 2 to 3 people, after eating this probably you don't have any space left in your tummy so be ready for that.
Ever Tried The Afghani Sandwich In Netaji Subhash Place?
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE
This place doesn't have any sitting facility yet. But maybe in the future, this issue will also be solved. Overall everyone who is in Delhi, have to give it a shot and try some other dishes too, highly recommended place.
Under ₹500
Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids
