Ever Tried The Afghani Sandwich In Netaji Subhash Place?

Hashtag Foods located near 'Katta - Chammach' Netaji Subhash Place, we can say that its a hidden gem of NSP. The atmosphere near this place is family-friendly, Parking facility is also nearby. Hashtag Foods is having lots of tasty dishes, but Afghani Sandwich is the best one from the menu. This sandwich is like a hidden treasure as you indulge in. It will give you a surprise in every bite. This Grilled Afghani Sandwich comes with overloaded veggies, mayonnaise, cheese and variety of sauce. I bet you have never tasted a sandwich like this. The best thing about this sandwich is that it served with salty chips, which makes it different from a regular sandwich. One Sandwich is enough for 2 to 3 people, after eating this probably you don't have any space left in your tummy so be ready for that.