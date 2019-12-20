Sal Woods Forest is located just 22km from Mussoorie and is ideal for a weekend getaway. The lush green Sal forest, cool mountain air, modern amenities, and a very hospitable and friendly staff made for an unforgettable experience. Away from the noise of the city, we had fun sipping on our coffee on the deck, overlooking the verdant mountain range.
Hibernate To The Sal Woods With Your Gang For Your Summer Break
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
The resort offers a varied range of outdoor activities like archery, mountain biking, zip-line, Burma bridge, rock climbing and more. Oh and there's free parking for guests.
Anything Else?
We had most fun gorging on the oriental cuisine at the 1000 Spice Restaurant. I also suggest you take nature walks. Try losing your way, it's more fun that way.
Also On The Sal Woods - Forest Retreat & Spa
