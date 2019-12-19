Hidden Gem Alert: Don't Miss Claymen's Stunning Pottery

With killer music playing in the background and fresh clay being spun into cool art in the far corner - Claymen is one of our favourite gems. As you wander around this large, spacious studio/store - you'll find lots of stunning knick-knacks in cool hues and beautiful ceramic finishes. We're talking: vases, planters, posts, bowls, ash trays, table figurines and a whole lot more.



Founded by Aman Khanna, this talented artist is more than a ceramicist. Trained as a graphic artist and illustrator, Aman is overall, a visual storyteller. Claymen is his works of functional and dysfunctional objects. After brunching at Cafe Dori or grabbing coffee at QBF, you have to walk into this beautiful space in Dhanmill.



Not based out of Delhi? They now have an online store you need to check out stat: www.claymen.in

