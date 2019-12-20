Head To This Hidden Gem At Majnu Ka Tilla For Delicious Momos

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Dekhang Cafe & Restaurant

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

79-D, Old Camp, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This place is amazing. I was there with my friend and they serve some delicious momos, thupka and noodle. They also have great service! This is a must-visit place at Majnu Ka Tila.

What Could Be Better?

Everything here was great!

What's My Pro Tip?

Momos are the must-have.

Cafes

Dekhang Cafe & Restaurant

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

79-D, Old Camp, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

image-map-default