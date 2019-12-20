This place is amazing. I was there with my friend and they serve some delicious momos, thupka and noodle. They also have great service! This is a must-visit place at Majnu Ka Tila.
Head To This Hidden Gem At Majnu Ka Tilla For Delicious Momos
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VIDHAN SABHA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Everything here was great!
What's My Pro Tip?
Momos are the must-have.
