Famous For Their Tandoori Momos, Check Out This Hidden Gem!

Delivery Services

KC Restaurant

Dwarka, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Relaxo Showroom, Ramphal Chowk, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

KC Restaurant has got many Chinese options on their menu. It is mostly famous for its tandoori Momos. Also, it has a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Momos. The spicy red Momos chutney is something we should try. The spice quotient is quite high, but you will still want to eat it😋 Spring rolls and noodles are also something to try. The quantity of the food served is fine too.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

