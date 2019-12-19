KC Restaurant has got many Chinese options on their menu. It is mostly famous for its tandoori Momos. Also, it has a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Momos. The spicy red Momos chutney is something we should try. The spice quotient is quite high, but you will still want to eat it😋 Spring rolls and noodles are also something to try. The quantity of the food served is fine too.
Famous For Their Tandoori Momos, Check Out This Hidden Gem!
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 9
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 9
Comments (0)