Gopal Di Kulfi: A Hidden Gem In Karol Bagh

Dessert Parlours

Gopal Di Kulfi

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Near Liberty Cinema, New Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

One of a hidden gem in Delhi for all the dessert lovers is Gopal Di kulfi. This place serves ras malai, which is perfect for sweet lovers then comes rabdi falooda which has the right taste of kulfi n no essence in falooda. Then on the list comes chilled Badam milk, a bottle full of badam n milk. They even serve Dry fruit Gajar ka halwa in winters. This place is a perfect example for the quote “Naam chote, par Darshan Bade “. Small shops sometimes have better taste n feel then bade Ice cream parlour. Ps - This place was started in the year 1988

What Could Be Better?

The surroundings can be a little cleaner.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

