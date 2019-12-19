Gopal Di Kulfi: A Hidden Gem In Karol Bagh

One of a hidden gem in Delhi for all the dessert lovers is Gopal Di kulfi. This place serves ras malai, which is perfect for sweet lovers then comes rabdi falooda which has the right taste of kulfi n no essence in falooda. Then on the list comes chilled Badam milk, a bottle full of badam n milk. They even serve Dry fruit Gajar ka halwa in winters. This place is a perfect example for the quote “Naam chote, par Darshan Bade “. Small shops sometimes have better taste n feel then bade Ice cream parlour. Ps - This place was started in the year 1988