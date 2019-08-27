This Hidden Gem In Pitampura Is Worth Every Penny!

I visited this place by chance and don't regret at all. Cafe Russmunch is a cute little cafe with several varieties in snacks and desserts. Their cheesy french fries is what I'll die to savour again. They were great on quantity and taste as well. This cafe is also serving varieties of banta which made me reminisce my school days. They also serve ice cream sizzler at just 150 INR with twice the normal quantity! Sizzler just melted in my mouth and left me craving for more. I'll also recommend their spring rolls and Penne pasta in mix sauce! Moreover, we were informed that they are expanding their menu to serve us in a better way and I'm eagerly waiting for that to happen. Anyhow, everything here is just delicious yet light on the pocket. You can visit here with your friends for a casual hangout and if you're a foodie just like me. Coming to hospitality, the staff is friendly, quite quick with orders with professional behavior.