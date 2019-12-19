Hidden Gem Of Vikas Puri For All The Shawarma Lovers!

Shawarma has become a new love! Imagine treating your craving tummy with something juicy, crunchy and scrumptious. Already drooling? Then it's time to head to the shawarma mohalla in Vikas Puri! The outlet has a new type of Shawarma that you can't say no to! We all have tried the regular and the kurkure shawarma. But what if I say Kurkure Kebab Chicken Shawarma? Stuffing of Shawarma in Chicken Seekh Kebab is what this shawarma is about. Sounds interesting ? Also, the shawarma is enough for one person and costs INR 150/- 💸 The outlet serves momos, spring rolls and other Chinese items too. And one more interesting thing about this place is that the place has the dish of the day every friday which is very unique and rich in taste. Every food item tastes amazing! Also, they make their own sauces which taste very well! So, it's time to forget your old shawarma hubs and head to Shawarma Mohalla in Vikas Puri. You will totally fall in love with their items!