Hide From The Chaos Of City Life At Hide Out, Vikramgadh

The first thing you’ll notice making your way to the property is the sheer amount of greenery around. The idea is to provide a stay away from the hustle bustle of the city, all the while promoting sustainable living. The staff is quite hospitable and friendly, as well as quite handy as far as day-to-day tasks go.

The food, all vegan, is sourced from the farms on the property or local produce from the nearby village, and Hemant, the owner, is happy to explain the intricacies of local farming in case you choose to ask for them.