From vegetarian burgers to chicken spiced with the best of Indian masalas, High on Burgers offers the ideal quick bite for burger {or just food in general} lovers in the city.
Go Desi With High On Burgers In Amar Colony
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
What’s In The Bun?
Take your pick from a bunch of patties including vegetarian shammi kebab, aloo tikki, chicken sausage, chicken Manchurian, super cheesy chicken, and our favourite, double chicken tikki.
Although the burgers come with a generous amount of mayo, you can also pay a little more {INR 5-10} for extra sauces like cheesy sauce, smokey grilled sauce, chilli sauce, or an extra slice of cheese.
Beyond Burgers
For smaller appetites, High on Burgers offers {frozen} chicken nuggets, nachos, pizza momos, hot dogs on a stick, wings etc. They also serve an array of beverages including elaichi tea, iced tea, fruit beer, lychee juice and aam panna in the summer months.
Since it is a basic stall located in a tiny lane in Amar Colony, don’t expect seating or AC. What you can bank on is a sturdy wooden bench, lots of tissues and squeezy ketchup bottles.
So We're Saying...
Drop in to HOB {or better yet, order takeaway} and dig into their spicy, tasty burgers for a quick, chatpata meal. They’re open from 12pm to 10.30pm.
