Go Desi With High On Burgers In Amar Colony

Take your pick from a bunch of patties including vegetarian shammi kebab, aloo tikki, chicken sausage, chicken Manchurian, super cheesy chicken, and our favourite, double chicken tikki.

Although the burgers come with a generous amount of mayo, you can also pay a little more {INR 5-10} for extra sauces like cheesy sauce, smokey grilled sauce, chilli sauce, or an extra slice of cheese.