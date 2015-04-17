Hip Hop Classes in Delhi

As hip hop artist Donny tells us, hip hop isn’t just a dance form but a culture in itself. It’s about following certain rules, dressing a certain way and behaving in a certain manner. If you’re interested in embracing this way of life, taking dance classes is the first step. Here’s LBB’s round-up of the best places to get your groove on
Delhi Dance Academy
Started in 2008, Delhi Dance Academy is one of the best places to learn any dance form. Aneesh and Manpreet teach hip-hop here. As a beginner, you can opt for urban and lyrical or locking and popping. As you advance further, you can even learn the more complex MJ moves.
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Big Dance Centre
Big Dance Centre is big on hip hop. With over 5 instructors and two studios in the city {Rohini and Yusuf Sarai}, they offer different styles of the dance form ranging from urban to old school to house, lyrical and B Boying.
Price: INR 2200 per month {8 classes}
Jump United
Run by Vikram, who takes his own incredible classes, Jump United also regularly features other instructors, as part of workshops and events. They also have hip hop guru Ram Pradeep aka Donny as a regular teacher. You haven’t danced, until you’ve danced with Donny.
Price: INR 2000 for 8 classes
