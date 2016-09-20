Delhi is a gold mine of history and culture, and a very big part of that are our monuments and historical sites. While we do visit Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar and other popular monuments every once in awhile, there are many unexplored gems still waiting to be explored. And now, as the weather is getting better, maybe it’s time you step out and take a tour of these beauties. Here are a few you can start with.
Historical Trippin': Skip The Usual Monuments For These Gems
Jamali Kamali Mosque & Tomb
Yes, it’s the most talked about, and everyone writes about it, but how many times have you really visited this one? Located in the archaeological village complex in Mehrauli, this site has two monuments {a mosque and a tomb of Jamali and Kamali}. It’s not just a thing of beauty, but is also known for the jinns that are believed to reside there. If that doesn’t have you interested, we don’t know what will.
Mutiny Memorial
A site in Kashmiri Gate that you might have often noticed but never really visited, the Mutiny Memorial {also known as Ajitgarh} was built in memory of those who fought as part of the Delhi Field Force in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The monument, unlike many others in the city, is built in a classic Gothic style and has been around since 1863. While you’re here, you can also visit the Lothian Cemetery.
Two haunted sites in one day is always a good idea, right?
Adham Khan’s Tomb
A 16th Century monument that is located not from the Qutub Minar, this is the tomb of Adham Khan, a general of Akbar. Not designed in the usual Mughal style, it’s octagonal in shape {meant to have been a mark of traitors back then}. The structure also houses the tomb of Maham Aanga {Adham’s mother}, and is definitely a place you need to check out.
Adilabad Fort
Adjacent to the Tughlaqabad Fort, this one was built by Mohammed-bin-Tughlaq, too, and is referred to as the fourth fort of Delhi by historians. An ignored and dilapidated structure, the fort is mostly hidden by foliage; another reason no one ever notices this one.
Ashokan Rock Edict
Discovered in 1966, this Mauryan gem is located on Raja Dheer Sen Marg in East of Kailash {quite close to the famous ISKCON temple}, and is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. A historical site not known by many, it attracts many a Buddhist tourist from the subcontinent, and is worth checking out.
