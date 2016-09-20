Historical Trippin': Skip The Usual Monuments For These Gems

A site in Kashmiri Gate that you might have often noticed but never really visited, the Mutiny Memorial {also known as Ajitgarh} was built in memory of those who fought as part of the Delhi Field Force in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The monument, unlike many others in the city, is built in a classic Gothic style and has been around since 1863. While you’re here, you can also visit the Lothian Cemetery.

Two haunted sites in one day is always a good idea, right?