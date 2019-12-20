Hit Up Al Quresh For Rolls After A Round Of Drinks

Sea of calories, but we’ll make an exception for Al Quresh. We discovered this roll legend thanks to a resident Moti Bagh expert, sudden hunger pang and no petrol, but we’re so glad we did. The board for Al Quresh doesn’t look fancy or inviting, but the skewers of succulent meat, hot tandoors and proficient rollers ensure you have a great meal.

The food is served hot and in your car, and Al Quresh makes for a great pit-stop before or after a night of drinking.