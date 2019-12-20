True roll aficionados have probably been there eaten that, but if you haven’t, South Moti Bagh market’s hidden gem, Al Quresh, will make you do a double take.
Hit Up Al Quresh For Rolls After A Round Of Drinks
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh
Shortcut
Chow Down
Chicken Malai Tikka Roll, Chicken Tikka Barra
Rolling In The Deep
Sea of calories, but we’ll make an exception for Al Quresh. We discovered this roll legend thanks to a resident Moti Bagh expert, sudden hunger pang and no petrol, but we’re so glad we did. The board for Al Quresh doesn’t look fancy or inviting, but the skewers of succulent meat, hot tandoors and proficient rollers ensure you have a great meal.
The food is served hot and in your car, and Al Quresh makes for a great pit-stop before or after a night of drinking.
It's So Buttery!
Our go-to order is their chicken malai tikka roll, priced at INR 120 and served with a generous heap of onions and mint chutney. It’s cooked in oodles and oodles of butter and we’re not complaining. It’s not too spicy, so this one should cater to most paletes.
If you’re in the mood to turn up the heat, the chicken barra tikkas will set your taste buds tingling. Wash it down with some Coke; Al Quresh’s focus is mouth-watering food only.
So We're Saying...
If you haven’t stopped by yet, we suggest you make the trip to South Moti Bagh market. We’ve actually gone to bed wishing we’d had their chicken malai tikka roll for dinner.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Comments (0)