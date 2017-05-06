Big, Fat Sandwiches, Coffee & Dessert – Beat That Hangover With This Winning Threesome

The café itself is rather beautifully done up with planters, lots of art and even an aesthetic blue bicycle wheel. A gorgeous display of dessert by Miam and Blue Tokai’s signature coffee cups complete the décor at this sandwich shop.

Unfortunately, croissants weren’t available when we visited so we tried three sandwich variants – The Morning After, Morning Big Fat Sandwich and the Morning Brekkiewich, served on thick, grey marble slabs instead of plates. Though we’d devour each of these quite happily, the morning Brekkiewich {complete with bacon, chicken ham, two fried eggs, onion jam and rocket} was our fave!

Vegetarians, don’t despair. There’s a lot of options for you – the Morning Veggiewich, which subs out the meat in the Brekkiewich for cottage cheese, bell peppers, spinach, olives and lettuce, is a good place to start.