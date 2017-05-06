Big, Fat Sandwiches, Coffee & Dessert – Beat That Hangover With This Winning Threesome

A glorious food trifecta – Big Fat Sandwich, Blue Tokai Coffee & Miam opened shop in Hauz Khas market together a while ago and we’d highly recommend dragging your hungover-self here for nourishment, bacon and endless cups of coffee.
All-Day Brekkie
Big Fat Sandwich slowly became one of our fave sandwich shops in the city – their Texas Massacre and BFS Cubano keep us going back again and again. So, imagine our excitement when we discovered that BFS is also doing breakfast-special sandwiches! They serve cereals, sandwiches {open and regular}, omelettes and even shakshuka {Middle-Eastern style poached eggs} starting as early 9am.
PS: Portions at BFS are rather filling, so make sure you do your bit to prevent wastage and order only what you think you’ll be able to finish.
What We Loved
The café itself is rather beautifully done up with planters, lots of art and even an aesthetic blue bicycle wheel. A gorgeous display of dessert by Miam and Blue Tokai’s signature coffee cups complete the décor at this sandwich shop.
Unfortunately, croissants weren’t available when we visited so we tried three sandwich variants – The Morning After, Morning Big Fat Sandwich and the Morning Brekkiewich, served on thick, grey marble slabs instead of plates. Though we’d devour each of these quite happily, the morning Brekkiewich {complete with bacon, chicken ham, two fried eggs, onion jam and rocket} was our fave!
Vegetarians, don’t despair. There’s a lot of options for you – the Morning Veggiewich, which subs out the meat in the Brekkiewich for cottage cheese, bell peppers, spinach, olives and lettuce, is a good place to start.
So, We're Saying...
Pair your breakfast sammiches with the Iced Latte by Blue Tokai to well and truly defeat your hangover.
