Join The Club: Hobby Clubs in Gurgaon

Pedal Yatri is a group of cyclists who have not just super-toned leg muscles in common, but also a shared love for being wild and free {while complying with safety rules}. Join this bunch of free-wheeling grown-ups, if you have your own bike. They follow wide, open roads; their weekday rides cover 25-30 kms and the weekend ones are usually double, and a fair number of events involve a food agenda of some sort.

Where: Outdoor destinations in and around Gurgaon

Contact: Fill in their registration form here or email pedalyatri@gmail.com for any queries.

Find out more here.