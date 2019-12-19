Hog On These Gravy Momo At This Tiny Stall In Satyaniketan

Momo Lover’s stop by this stall in Satya Niketan to have the most delicious gravy Momo’s. From ​veg, paneer, soya and chicken you can get all at this shop. A plate full of flavoursome gravy momo’s from Mom Hand Momos in Satya Niketan. They also serve steamed and fried Momos but their Gravy Momo is rich in flavour. The gravy is creamy, spicy and mouth-watering. This shop is in a lane opposite Venky College. You will always see this vendor busy as students in south campus loves his Momo’s. They also serve Fried Rice, Noodles and even Spring Rolls. But do try out their Gravy Momos as their most selling and are super affordable. A plate of Veg Gravy Momo is priced at INR 60 and Chicken Gravy Momos are for INR 70. So don’t crave Momo’s just hog on to this stall and have them.