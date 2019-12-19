Hog Onto Bistro 57 For Super Cheesy Garlic Bread In CP!

Bistro 57 is now open in Connaught place and is our new favourite spot for grabbing quick snacks. They have a limited range of food menu but it includes sandwiches, pizza, cheesy garlic bread, and nachos, all of which we loved. Moreover, they have a mean range of shakes, mojitos, coolers, etc that compliments with the food. The brownie cookie shake is super thick with rich brownie and goes perfectly with the bruschetta toast! The outlet offers some delicious food in a student-friendly price range which we absolutely love. YAYY!