HolyBelly: Your Gourmet Catering Service In The City

HolyBelly is being head by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chefs Rishi and Janeya, who’ve known each other since they were two. Chef Rishi heads the appetisers & mains, while chef Janeya takes care of pastry.

Their menu is not a pre-determined one, but if European cuisine is what you seek, they have plenty up their sleeves: Tiny & flavourful amuse-bouche of Roasted Beetroot, Goat’s Cheese, & Apple Jelly Mille-Feuille, Wasabi Dumplings, Mixed Greens with Red Wine & Cumin Dressing, Citrus Cured Salmon Gravlax with Horseradish Mousse, Pork Rillettes served with pickle & toasted bread, and quiches—this is only some of what we tried, and is only a fraction of what they can do.

They’re big on whipping up something with seasonal produce, and we’re glad they do, ‘cos the Water Chestnut Soup with Bacon they served us had us scraping the bowl until the very last drop.

If you’re thinking of employing their services, we recommend you try out their Lemon Tarts, Chocolate & Orange Brownies, and Honey & Lime Truffles—you can thank us for them later.