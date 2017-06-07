Whether you’re looking to change up your entire house, or are looking for that perfect rug or cushion cover to bring your room together, there’s so many awesome home decor stores in Delhi that can serve you. We’re presenting you LBB’s very own directory for home stores around the city.
So Many Options: Check Out These 42 Stores For Home Decor & More
Tulsi
Tulsi is Neeru Kumar’s first retail store which was launched in 1987 and has now become a design landmark at Santushti in New Delhi. Neeru has created a whole new vocabulary in textile design with her unique combination in tone, texture and weaving techniques. If you are looking for something elegant and classy then Tulsi is your one-stop shop!
Osaba Emporium
Osaba Emporium is one of the most respected independent retailers in Delhi, at this Household Superstore you can buy the latest top brand electrical appliances, household products, linen and many more products at the best possible prices.
Good Earth
Good Earth is a luxury home décor brand, it has set standards for stylish luxury retail across India. It is everyday luxury defined by an intense connection to nature, history, heritage and original design through an Indian prism. Founded by Anita Lal along with design head Asha Madan, Good Earth is all you need to redo your home!
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Apartment 9
An avant-garde interior design outfit, apartment 9 does high end furniture, upholstery and home accessories. They believe in design led manufacturing and continuous experimentation and innovation. And not to forget they export furniture and home furnishings to the oh so famous Pottery Barn {get the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reference!} and many other leading global brands like Andrew Martin and Crate & Barrel.
InV Home
An incomparable range of hand-picked, lovingly sourced and procured singular heirlooms, Dinnerware by Versace and Rosenthal, glassware by Schott Zwiesel, cutlery by Herdmar, table linen by Chilewich, cushions from Chacha by Iris are just some of the names that are ensconced in their exceptional home collection. Their product range can be modified and tweaked to your specifications and made to feel at home in every environment, be it a commercial space, a cosy home, a sprawling farmhouse, a modern loft or a day room!
Silk Road And Beyond
A veritable melting pot of influences from the Silk Route countries but products from India, Silk Road and Beyond is a secret doorway to the era of when silk, cotton, metal-ware, culture and legends made their way around the world via the silk route., presents to you a fusion of cultures, art, heritage with a fresh modern approach.
The Shop
The Shop designs with organic materials, open spaces and natural light to create an environment that inspires crafts people and designers. In purchasing products from them, you will be buying directly from the manufacturer with no “middlemen” involved in the purchase. The Shop is a family run business that focuses on designed hand crafted textiles for your home!
- Upwards: ₹ 250
Seasons Furnishings
Their Design Studio is equipped with the latest designing software managed by professionals from NID & NIFT.
The Design Studio works in tandem with the international fashion trends and weaves inspired from the fashion capitals of the world. You can expect a new collection of products in every season of the year i.e. twice a year and that’s not a bad deal!
Atmosphere
Atmosphere offers an exclusive collection of Luxury Drapery, Upholstery, Bed Linen and Accessories, it has added 9 exclusive stores; 8 of which are in India and an International presence in Dubai. They are a global luxury home textile brand that offers products which create an atmosphere that’s truly yours!
Sarita Handa
Sarita Handa is all about pure design made with uncompromised craftsmanship, The company’s design and manufacturing arm sells to major retailers around the world. The dedication to this vision has taken Sarita Handa from a leading export house to a major luxury retail brand. Excellence in innovative design and uncompromising quality are two things synonymous to the brand. You can’t miss them for an excellent range of products!
Kamala
The Craft Shop of the Crafts Council of India, as an outcome of CCI’s efforts in the direction of marketing, the Kamala store offers a permanent window for quality crafts. The products, sourced directly from artisans, have been specially designed and carefully chosen to showcase innovation in different materials and fine workmanship. Visit here for products developed during the course of interaction with artisans over the last three decades!
People Tree
People Tree is a tree that grew into a shop, that is not just a shop, but also a great place to be at. It’s a meeting ground and of course, breeding ground too of art, commerce and madness. People come to this shop from everywhere to share, to buy and sell, to laugh, draw, search, read, speak out, locate, and relocate. If you are looking for something that suits your personality and comes from someone like minded then, this is the place for you!
House Of Ishatvam
Founded over thirty years ago, Ishatvam has been a hub of design where young Indian designers have been brewing innovative products. With a wide variety of products ranging from furniture, soft furnishings, lamps, chandeliers, artwork, mirrors, custom framing, silk flowers, accessories, accent pieces they ensure their customers are spoilt for choice!
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
Yellow Collectibles
Yellow Collectibles is a prestigious interior designing and contracting firm. They exemplify creativity in every sense of the word and create areas that are impressive and inspiring to all. Be it a home or an office they are complete solution provider for interior designing and décor on turnkey basis.
Lightbox
A lighting gallery of renowned European lighting companies and international along with local designers, that have all come together to present a truly inspirational collection. They curate a leading collection of timeless design- architectural and decorative, lighting that is exclusive, daring, and playful with character of moderness!
Cottons And Satins
Cottons and Satins by Mala is a legacy of print being drawn with emotion. Explore the spirit of Indian textiles inspired by the abundance of nature. All this at your one-stop shop Cottons and Satins at Meherchand Market!
FCML Home
FCML Home has carved a niche for itself as a pioneer of quintessentially European, luxurious design products, it has created a stronghold as a stellar lifestyle retailer for luxury bathroom designs, beautiful, eco-friendly and recycled tiles; a variety of high-end wood floors; modular kitchens and accessories and a la mode and elegant home decor products of unparalleled quality. If you are classy yet sassy this is where you should be doing your home from!
Nappa Dori
Nappa Dori offers a unique mix of design and craftsmanship. Every handcrafted piece of Nappa Dori accessories or luggage is an expression of fine individuality. Embellishments adorn materials in subtle sophistication, carefully balanced to make a distinct statement that whispers elegance!
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
Nivasa
Every piece they design is shaped to complement the space it belongs to. If it is designed for your home, chances are you will never see anything like it elsewhere. Just the way cubes belong to a Picasso painting and horses to a Hussain. In other words, Nivasa furniture comes with an attitude that matches your attitude and reflects your personality by every inch of it!
Floor And Furnishings
F&F is a premier textile editor with five retail showrooms around India and a growing national and global distribution network offering the F&F fabric collections with inspirational designs, innovative textures and refreshing colours in home fashion. It epitomizes quality and style with its wide range of upholstery, drapes, wall coverings, bed and bath and flooring products. Elegant and fashionable, their versatile range of weaves, embroideries and appliqué. With the most innovative product range and the highest standards in quality, F&F aims to provide you the latest in interior design.
Keramos Tiles And Stores
All designs are hand-crafted and hand decorated, by craftsmen, potteries, small handicraft workshops, and artisan studios. The designs have been inspired by their travels to various places, In their materials and designs you will find influences from diverse places such as Morocco, Turkey, Bali, Italy, Spain, Portugal, USA, Thailand, Cambodia and naturally, India. They aim to give you plenty of choice, in both style and price, to help you create your perfect home!
The Wishing Chair
When a store is named after an Enid Blyton-concocted flying chair, you know it’s going to be dreamy! Find everything from a happy piece of furniture, a friendly addition to the animal farm you have at home, beautiful terrariums, tinted apothecary jars, quirky vases, canisters, candle stands, votive holders, to cushions, throws and every sort of odd and end imaginable for your home, instantly rendering your home a class apart. Their popular ‘Crafternoon workshops’, are designed to direct more and more people towards the pleasure of creating and innovating!
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Address Home
Inimitable class. Brave and never boring. Zero kitsch. Of-the-moment, yet timeless, with this design credo, we re-invent the old; throw the rule book out of the window, turn convention on its head and contemporise, one stunning line, collection and object at a time. We create and curate luxury without compromising on quality and craft. Address Home has its pulse on the quicksilver world of luxury home décor!
- Upwards: ₹ 150
Frazer And Haws
John Frazer and Edward Haws set up Frazer and Haws in 1869 as a subsidiary unit for Hennell. In no time F&H metamorphosed into a synonym for perfection. And from Queen Victoria to Cherie Blair, in the last 130 years some of the most exquisite silverware has been churned out for an enviable clientele. It is the perfect place if you are looking for new home ware with a touch of silver in it.
Indi Store
The Indi store was established to sell original and contemporary Furniture, Lights and accents for indoor and outdoor spaces, using top of the line materials and hand skills, it has created innovative pieces in metal and wood and also provides design services!
Second Floor Studio
It is a concept studio for men, women, ids and home interior design. Visit them for quirky products that aren’t run-of-the-mill.
FabIndia
FabIndia is India’s largest private platform for products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. Fabindia celebrates India, and endeavour to bring all that they love about India to customers around the world. If simple yet very elegant defines you then FabIndia is a fabulous place for you.
For a complete list of stores, click here.
Westside
Established in 1998 as part of the Tata Group, Trent Ltd. operates Westside, one of India’s largest and fastest growing chains of retail stores. This store offers customers an eclectic array of products that include staple foods, beverages, health and beauty products, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, consumer electronics and household items at the most affordable prices.
For a complete list of stores, click here
Maspar
MASPAR is a unique brand evolved direct from manufacturing to retail and covers all categories of soft home furnishings providing a complete solution to furnish with their co-ordinate textiles for every room of the house – living room, bedroom, bathroom and the dining room!
Rain And Peacock
The couple who owns Rain & Peacock are globetrotters, picking up home decor pieces from all over the world and putting them all together in one space for you. They’ve got only one or two pieces of each, but from cushions to tea sets and couches to ceramic book-holders, they have a large variety. Their rustic boat-shaped ice bucket makes it to our bucket list right away.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Navya Store
Navya everything beautiful is a home decor store which has a quaint boutique look to it, each piece is handpicked, and customized soft furnishings.
Nur
Nur is timelessly versatile and flawless, warm and comfortable brand of home décor. Perfection can be seen in every product present at this store, each time you visit here you get a new reason to come back the next time.
The Yellow Door
Their love and passion for decorating homes, admiration and appreciation for the Indian crafts, The Yellow Door is your entry to an exclusive and unique range of home products, which have been carefully designed and handcrafted in small towns of India. They also specialise in hand-painted antique finishes, which give a character to their products. Whether it’s finding that perfect piece for your home or looking for a beautiful gift for a friend, you will find it here at The Yellow Door.
Maishaa
Maishaa is a brand of luxury home textiles ideal for modern lifestyle, each and every product here shows with how much passion and dedication it is made. Will give your home a new dimension all together.
Zolijns Design
Impeccable design, exquisite craftsmanship, world-class collaborations. These are the foundations upon which Zolijns, a leading boutique furniture house, is built. With a strong contemporary aesthetic, Zolijns has created a modern space which houses award-winnings Visit them to experience real sophistication, quality and panache; all at an achievable price scale.
Elvy
Elvy offers products that suit your personal aesthetic and lifestyle. It gives contemporary, exclusive and stylish options to set up a great home from showpieces, glittering accessories to artful servings and is also known for its stunning festive collections.
Chumbak
From wall clocks, mason jars, dinnerware, bed linen, furniture, and lighting, Chumbak has got all your quirky home décor needs sorted. Aquamarine, tangerine, corals, fuschia, yellow—you’ll find a happy mix of colours for your home here, along with fun prints of the geometric and animal variety.
Crazy Daisy
A bright and quaint little shop, Crazy Daisy is the perfect space to score some rather fetching knick-knacks that can add a whimsical touch {or two} to your home. They’ve got paper-mache dustbins {with 3D cows!}, parrot-framed mirrors, mugs and plates with sparrow and dog prints, and a lot more here.
Iqrup + Ritz
Iqrup + Ritz is a contemporary furniture and décor brand. Their interiors are well-travelled, elegant and curated. The Iqrup + Ritz collections are a dialogue of past and present spanning from Classic, Contemporary to New Modern. We bet one visit won’t be enough for here.
Comments (0)