Add An Element Of Drama To Your Home With These Funky Pieces

A distinctive table goes a long way in bringing greater depth and dimension to a room. We recommend picking neutral colours to suit more purposes as well as when you wish to redecorate or revamp your space. This stunning matching set is perfect as it comes in two different sizes, and can be used around the house to maintain the aesthetic.

Looking to get these home accessories and adding a luxurious, personal touch to your house? STROT, a lifestyle boutique has chic home accessory options available and an eclectic range of contemporary furniture available at their new store in Gole Market. Inspired by aesthetics and designs from around the world, STROT will have you spoilt for choice, so go ahead and check them out now!

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

This story is in partnership with STROT.