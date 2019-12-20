The England furnishing giants are here in your city, with their brand new collection. Clarke & Clarke, age-old home fashion brand does some fancy classic to contemporary fabrics and wallpapers and they just arrived here with their new range of home furnishing fabrics.
Turn Your Home Into A Chic Spanish Villa With This New Home Decor Collection
What's New?
The new collection will definitely work on elegance and give your house an edge you’ve been looking for a while. The best part about it is how they have combined the traditional Spanish culture with modern colours to create stunning effects for your house. The collection is perfectly suitable for made to measure curtains, Roman blinds and accessories.
Maybe looking out through those Spanish curtains, while sipping on your margarita is the new thing to do this summer!
Anything Else?
The touch of Spanish flair to your house isn’t a bad thing we believe. Their woven fabrics and wallpapers will surely remind you of a small little Spanish town, along the Mediterranean coastline.
The collection is affordable enough and ready to be taken home from all the leading furnishing stores across India, including Maisha.
