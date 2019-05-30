This Homegrown Label Has Bags You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

The brainchild of Smriti and Simran, Immri brings an awesome mix of indie and contemporary styles to the usually cut-and-dry world of totes and cross-bodys. We love that these bags at multifunction- you can convert a sling to a clutch, and a cross body to a fanny pack… switch up your style & how you carry your Immri bags, whenever you want.

I personally love the cute charms that come with the bags- there’s this really cute mini-elephant pouch, and also a gorgeous black bird charm that comes with one of their slings.

Their bags are small but stunning- and I can vouch for the quality and superb finish! Also, we hear mini bags are all this years rage.