A group of stalls at the back gate of LSR, under the moniker ‘Jai Kalka Mai,’ offers the best of honey chilli creations and a lot more, for the perpetually broke, yet eternally hungry college student.
Budget Honey Chilli Offerings Behind LSR College
Come lunch break, and you’ll see students flock to the back gate to grab a plate of warm, crispy Honey Chilli Potatoes/Gobi/Paneer. The service is quick, the food drool-worthy, and the rates dirt cheap. Basically, it’s college student heaven!
Must eat
We recommend the desi-style Honey Chilli Gobi from the middle stall, which is both tangy and spicy. If you’re looking for something heavier, try the Chilli Paneer Rice or the Chicken Kathi Roll, both of which are well priced.
Must drink
Wash this down with some amazing Nimbu Soda from the adjoining stall–arguably the best this side of Delhi, with just the right amount of black salt, mint and lime.
What we love
Head over to the momo stall, not so much for the momo, which are fairly average, but for a few minutes of interesting conversation with the vendor who’s always ready to tell you a tale or two.
When’s the best time to visit?
Anytime during the day; they’re operational Monday through Friday to fulfill your chilli cravings. And for those lazy days, they even have free home delivery.
#LBBTip
Mix it up – Customise your order! Ask the vendor for a combo Honey Chilli Potato/Gobi/Paneer at the same cost.
Where: Back Gate, Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand
Price: INR 100 for 2 {approx.}
Contact: +91 9136525197
