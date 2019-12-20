The Next Time You're In Shimla, You Need To Check Out This Cosy Cafe

The Honey Hut Cafe is a super cute, chic, and cosy cafe that needs a lot more recognition. It's already quite famous and well known in Shimla, but we definitely recommend this cafe to anybody who's planning on going to Shimla anytime soon.

You can get the best view here sitting right next to the window seat. They have an outdoor seating area as well, and it's more for people-watching than the view because the outdoor seating is at the entrance and therefore facing the streets. We were so charmed by the view overlooking the entire Shimla Valley.

The Honey Hut Cafe is perfect if you wish to spend time tucked away from the cold outside, drinking a cup of their famous Flavoured Honey Coffee (sprinkled with cinnamon), and eating apple pie. Their apple pie is warm, dense, and has just the right amount of crumble to it. And, their Cinnamon Coffee is a great drink, given the weather (I mean hello, who doesn't love the idea of cinnamon in fall/winter).

Apart from these two things, those of you who do not have a thing for tea and coffee will be relieved to know that they also have milky drinks on their menu (my childhood was spent on almost three glasses of milk a day, hence I was super happy to see this). You can find beverages like just a glass of plain hot milk accompanied by their in-house honey (oh yes, did I not mention, these people actually manufacture their own honey?). Also, they offer honey as a side to all their beverages, and baked goods.

Apart from these two things, you can also give their Honey Hut Special Salad a go. It consists of capsicum, corn, black olives, paneer, pineapple with olive oil and mint dressing. And all of this, you can have for around INR 450 (for two people).

PS: They also sell in-house manufactured soaps with essential oils; check them out for sure!