Welcome to a fully-restored heritage home dating back to the 19th century, nestled in the secluded Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary somewhere in the Himalayas. They have an option of a village home stay as well as luxury rooms, so you can take your pick. As for activities, take morning walks in the sanctuary, enjoy some bird watching, partake in yoga camps and get a breather from all that in the many nooks, sit outs and hammocks.