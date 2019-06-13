This Gorgeous Restaurant Is An Absolute Gem With Amazing Oriental Cuisine

Honk specializes in South East Asian Cuisine and is a very slick, and classy fine dining restaurant! For those who have immense love for Chinese, Japanese and Thai food this is the spot you must not miss! Being a complete foodie and Chinese food lover I’m all praises for this place. The spacious interior and the soothing music played in the background definitely elevates your dining experience. I went to this place with my family to celebrate my birthday and their service won our hearts over. A huge shoutout to the staff who made sure that our meal was managed well, gave us some really good suggestions on the menu and served us with the utmost care and tenderness. Totally exemplary service! Now let me tell you about the food we ordered. To start with the starters we ordered prawn soup, assorted dimsums, crab cutlets, chilli lambs. For the main course, we ordered pad Thai noodles, braised lamb with bokchoy, basil, and shikate, garlic chicken fried rice, Kung pao chicken, all the dishes were excellent! Just authentic! A definite recommend from me if you wanna pamper yourself and also if you’re a fan of oriental cuisine!