Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!

Al nawab: It's been a long time since we haven't had chicken, so we decide to try this place. During the time of the visit, we found that most of the seatings were occupied. After a couple of minutes, we got our seat. The staff of this place was efficient in their services and well-behaved. This is not a family place, to be honest, if you're a bunch of guys then surely you can visit this place for having lunch/dinner. We had Chicken korma with Khameeri roti. In half portion, they served 4 chicken pieces. The size of the pieces were okay. There wasn't any aroma of chicken korma in the dish. It tasted like chicken curry. We also had kheer which was almost frozen and kinda blend in taste.